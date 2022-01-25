OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly every school district is searching for custodians, food-service staff members and bus drivers, according to the Florida Education Association.

On Tuesday, the School District of Osceola County will hold a job fair to hire bus drivers and attendants, hoping to draw in community members interested in helping students succeed by getting to and from school.

The Osceola County school district is holding the job fair from 8 a.m. until noon at the district's transportation facility at 401 Simpson Rd. in Kissimmee.

The School District of Osceola County is working to fill bus driver positions quickly. Officials say they are desperate to hire more drivers. Right now, district leaders say students are left waiting for their ride to school for up to an hour at times.

Every day, the Osceola County school district shuttles 26,000 students to and from class; that is 243 bus routes that need to be filled constantly.

Assistant Director of Bus Transportation with the School District of Osceola County Randy Wheeler said the district is down 36 drivers right now but that number is often higher when drivers are out sick or out with COVID-19, leaving the district scrambling to combine routes to get kids to school.

“They’re going to pick up additional students and pretty much fill the bus up to its maximum capacity and so it makes for a long day and a difficult time for the employees and the delays cause a hardship for the students and their parents because now, we can’t really forecast how late each individual bus route will be,” Wheeler said.

Carla Geigel has been a bus driver with the district for nine years. Geigel said she loves the job and the time spent with kids but said it’s really hard to get to everyone right now with such limited staffing.

“It’s really heart-wrenching for me as a person who has been with the district for nine years to see these students waiting so long. And it’s not the fault of the district transportation itself, it’s the fact that we need more help from our community of individuals reaching out, this way we can fill these bus routes,” Geigel said.

Wheeler said the extra strain is causing burnout with the drivers they do have and they want to change that, trying to hire on and train more bus drivers and attendants quickly.

The district is hopeful of holding an open call for community members interested in getting behind the wheel of one of their big yellow buses.