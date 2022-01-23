Looking for a job? Well, you are in luck. There are job fairs that are scheduled for Central Florida this week.

Melbourne Orlando International Airport is hosting a job fair

Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) will once again host an airport-wide job fair throughout its terminal from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. The airport has teamed up with more than 15 employers, including partners in the terminal, tenants around the airfield, and businesses throughout the community to fill hundreds of open positions. Many airfield tenants will also be in attendance, seeking a variety of positions from technicians to engineers. Companies include Embraer Executive Jets, Satcom Direct, Southeast Aerospace, STS Mod Center, Kindred Hospital and more. For a list of employers and positions, to RSVP, or to learn more about the MLB Airport Job Fair, click here.

Bus Blitz 2 set for Jan. 25

To help meet the on-going need for school bus drivers, Marion County Public Schools is repeating efforts by taking buses directly to the areas where drivers are needed most. Bus Blitz 2 is set for Tuesday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. During this time, MCPS will drive and park school buses at five strategic locations to sign up residents to become bus drivers. Locations include the College of Central Florida, Liberty Middle School, Madison Street Academy, Marion Oaks Community Center, and North Marion High School. Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver can complete an online application on the spot, ask questions and receive answers, and learn more about working for the district. Starting pay for an MCPS school bus driver is $15.65 per hour with six hours guaranteed each day. Anyone 21 and up with a clean driving record is eligible. The district pays candidates while they train and covers training costs with the exception of the Commercial Driver License (CDL) exam. For more information, contact the Transportation Department of Marion County Public Schools at 352.671.7050 or visit www.marionschools.net/careers.

Osceola School District is looking for bus drivers

The Osceola School District is in dire need of additional bus drivers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Currently, there are 36 positions available. Bus drivers play a key role in student success and making sure the school district provides a quality education for the children within the Osceola School District. Individuals who are interested can apply at jobs.osceolaschools.net. Applicants will be asked to provide their driver’s license, social security card and three years of driving records during the application process. For more information or questions, contact the Osceola School District’s Transportation Department at 407-518- 4540.

Mayor’s job fair