ORLANDO, Fla. — The global pandemic created a clog in the $300 billion auto parts and repair industry after it caused work stoppages, workforce shortages, spikes in prices and, like every other industry, shipping delays.

What You Need To Know Shipping delays are affecting a multitude of businesses across the U.S.



Orlando mechanic Frank Gardella III says it has resulted in major delays in getting his customers' vehicles fixed



He recommends car owners stay vigilant, so small problems can be caught before they get big

Experts say the majority of car parts are produced in Asia so the cargo jams at seaports make it difficult for orders to arrive in the U.S.

The situation makes it a challenge for mechanics like Frank Gardella III, who owns of Prestige Auto Repair Inc. in Orlando, to get cars out of their garages and back on the road.

Gardella not only shares his dad’s name. but also his passion for cars.

In a matter of weeks, Gardella will become a father for the first time. His son will have a different name, Vincent, and he hopes he will choose a different career path because of all the issues he’s currently facing at the shop like shipping delays

“On average, we try to get [parts] overnight if we can, but typically, lately, it’s three to five business days,” he said.

While waiting for the parts, the number of cars in his garage begins to pile up.

“It actually stops everything and slow downs money,” Gardella said. “I have guys that sit around. Most of my guys are actually on salary so I have to pay them whether the parts here or not. So, it puts a hole in our pockets.”

Gardella spends a lot of time updating his clients on the status of their cars, which he says is overwhelming.

And every conversation with them, he basically has to say the same thing.

“The problem is the dealer does not have the part in stock,” he said

About half of Gardella’s day is spent on the phone looking for parts and the best deal for his customers.

He makes a lot of calls, a lot.

“The fourth call, this is the fourth call, and no one has it in stock,” Gardella said, holding a phone in his hand. "Well, a dealer has it in five to 10 days, and that can be in over two weeks.”

He doesn’t turn away customers, but lets them know they’ll need to wait a bit before he can work on their vehicle.

“If they actually want to get it themselves, it will be a little bit faster,” Gardella said. “I’ll encourage them to and just bring it when they get back, and I can put somebody on it.”

He’s knows most people don’t want to wait, making it difficult to turn a profit. And this comes at a time when money is already tight at home.

“Lately, people have been taking their vehicles and going to other places or ordering them and fixing it themselves, is what we’ve been seeing,” Gardella said. “I just hope it doesn’t happen for long.”

His best advice to his customers remains the same: check on their car early and often, because emergency repairs aren’t guaranteed.

“If you see a check engine light on or vehicle is running a little shaky, come in right away and get it checked out instead of waiting in the last minute,” he said. “You might need less parts and it could cut your bill in half.”

Gardella hopes things return to normal soon so he can spend less time on the phone and more time working on cars — and with his family.

Gardella said he’s looking to hire someone to make calls to car parts businesses so he can get back to working on cars. Economists say they expect shipping delays to continue through this 2022.