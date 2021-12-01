ORLANDO, Fla. — Bill Davis, the president of Universal Orlando Resort, is retiring after 15 years in the role, Universal Parks & Resorts announced Wednesday.

​During Davis’ time as head of the resort, he oversaw major projects, including the opening of Volcano Bay and the addition of both Wizarding World of Harry Potter lands.

“Bill is a legend in our industry and here at Universal,” Universal Parks & Resorts CEO Tom Williams said in a statement. “His passion for our business, for our team members and for excellence have inspired all of us. Orlando team members know Bill has been a constant presence in our parks — and I will always remember my frequent walks through the parks with Bill as we reviewed our business and, more importantly built our friendship.”

Replacing Davis will be Karen Irwin, who is currently the president of Universal Studios Hollywood in California.

Irwin has been with the parks division for more than 30 years, serving in a number of roles. She was named president of Universal Studios Hollywood in 2016 and oversaw a number of projects, most recently, the development of The Secret Life of Pets attraction.

Tom Mehrman, current president of Universal Studios Beijing, will move into a newly created role that has him overseeing Universal Studios Beijing as well as Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood.

The last role shifts, which takes effect Jan. 1, follow other leadership changes within Universal Parks & Resorts.

Last month, Universal announced that Williams would be retiring in 2022 after 33 years with the company. Mark Woodbury, who has served as president of Universal Creative, will take over the role of CEO.

Universal also announced that Michael Hightower will be the next president of Universal Creative, replacing Woodbury.