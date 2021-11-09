ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deodrick Ballard continues to serve up chicken, ribs and other barbecue fare at Grandma’s BBQ, but it’s getting a lot more expensive.

What You Need To Know Even food trucks raising prices because of cost increases



Grandma's BBQ, Lee's Famous Cheesesteaks say they boosted prices



Wholesale food prices reach highest 12-month surge since 1980, report says



Supply-chain issues have affected some menus, too, restaurant group says

“Prices have went up on everything, everything from food costs to propane costs,” says Ballard, who a couple years ago took over the food truck started by his late grandmother, Marcia Owens Ballard.

According to the National Restaurant Association, wholesale food prices went up again in September, posting the highest 12-month increase since 1980.

That is reflected in a 4.7% increase in menu prices, too, over the past year.

Ballard said he has had to pass along some of the price increases he has incurred to customers.

“A dollar, some of them a dollar, some of them $2,” Ballard said.

He has a sign on his truck, letting his customers know about extra costs.

Shekafe Jones, from Orlando, tried some of Ballard's ribs and said she understands.

“If I wasn't OK, I would not buy it,” she said.

Lee's Famous Cheesesteaks and Wings, which sells chicken and beef, has seen costs increase, too.

“Some costs have gone up about 30%-40%,” owner Dee Lee said, noting that he has raised his prices about $2.

“Our fan base understands and supports it,” Lee said.

According to the National Restaurant Association, about 75% of restaurants also have made menu changes because of supply-chain challenges, and 95% of restaurants have experienced significant supply delays or shortages of key food items in recent months.