ORLANDO, Fla. — Job seekers will get the chance to interview and, in some cases, land on-the-spot job offers Wednesday.

Recruiters and hiring managers representing more than 85 companies will be on hand for this week’s job fair hosted by the Central Florida Employment Council from noon to 4 p.m. Eastern Time at the Central Florida Fairgrounds Expo Hall, located at 4603 West Colonial Drive in Orlando.

Companies offering jobs range from hospitality and health care to construction and banking.

Crystal Wirezba, regional recruiter for 84 Lumber, seeks people to fill a variety of roles, including management. 84 Lumber is offering various sign-on bonuses, as other companies are.

With more companies competing for fewer applicants, it’s created an employee market, Wirezba said

“It’s so competitive out there, employers that were paying $5 less than us are now paying what we are,” Wirezba said. “We’re adjusting to it across the board at all 14 of our (Central Florida) locations.”

Those adjustments, Wirezba said, include offering extensive overtime, capped schedules or flexible scheduling to meet employee demands.

There is momentum, however. Wirezba said 84 Lumber has yet to slow down during the pandemic, seeing its second-largest year in gross revenue. However, at points in the pandemic, Wirezba said she would not receive a single application for weeks after a job was posted.

A survey of the job postings for Wednesday’s event shows a variety of roles, including management, administrative, and field work.