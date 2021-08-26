TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Closing arguments are set to take place on Thursday in a parents’ lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban against school mask mandates.

At least nine school districts, including Orange and Hillsborough Counties, are defying his executive order barring districts from enacting mandates that do not allow parents to opt out.

Closing arguments are set to begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the lawsuit brought by parents in multiple Florida counties, claiming DeSantis' order preventing school districts from requiring masks violates Florida's constitution.

The governor maintains that school districts should leave it up to parents to decide whether their children wear masks in classrooms.

The suit names DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Board of Education as defendants.

In trial testimony, parents who disagree with the lawsuit say mask wearing is harming their kids.

"Something that's on his face, that you know is touching his skin and rubbing and he has ADHD, so he has a hard enough time trying to focus," said Ashley Benton about her son.

The trial has seen three days of testimony, having gone a day longer than expected because of lengthy testimony. Both the defense and plaintiffs have presented witnesses that support and object to a mask mandate.

Judge John Cooper of Florida’s 2nd Judicial Circuit told attorneys at the end of the third and final day of testimony Wednesday that he planned to rule at 10 a.m. Friday but would let them know if he needed more time.

Meanwhile, another local district will soon meet to discuss masking up.

Next Tuesday, the Volusia County School Board could join other counties in Florida to defy the governor's executive order.

Four of the five Volusia County School Board members have expressed support of a universal masking policy, prompting an emergency meeting next Tuesday.

The existing policy makes masks optional.