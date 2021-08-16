STATEWIDE — As the Afghan government has fallen and Taliban fighters are taking control, a Florida congressman warns terrorist groups will only grow stronger if the U.S. does not change course and commit American forces.

The downfall in Afghanistan marked the end of a costly two-decade U.S. campaign to remake the country.

As people are desperately trying to leave Afghanistan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Taliban entered Kabul and took over the Presidential Palace.

As this happens, U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla. 6th District, told Spectrum News that al-Qaeda will grow stronger and the Taliban will be harder to deal with.

“The intelligence is clear we are about to see al-Qaeda 3.0,” he said. “Except this time it’s going to be far worse. The Taliban have taken artillery tanks, thousands … of machine guns, ammunition, caches of weapons. It’s going to be far more difficult to deal with in the future.”

He knows what the situation in Afghanistan is like because he is a combat-decorated veteran who served there and is the first Green Beret elected to Congress.

Waltz represents parts of Flagler, Volusia, Lake and St. Johns counties.

He said he has advocated for leaving a small footprint to provide counter-terrorism support the Afghan army will need.

He also added he would not put a timeline on defending America and said if the U.S. does not change course and commit American forces and air support, then al-Qaeda will grow stronger and be much harder to deal with in the future.

“We have to fight this fight forward. We have to stay on the offense. We can’t play defense and wait for another Pulse nightclub or 911 or San Bernadino. Unfortunately, we are fighting an ideology,” Waltz advised, who is a member of the Committee on Armed Services.