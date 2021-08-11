SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Today marked the first day of school in several Central Florida school districts including Orange and Seminole counties.

Orange County Public Schools reported that only 4% of its students were sent to school with a note to opt out of the mask mandate

Both instituted a mask mandate for 30 days, with the option for parents to opt out with a note.

New fifth grader Scarlette Devine has a spring in her step, not just because she had a great first day of school, but also because it just so happens to be her 10th birthday.

You could say she was more than prepared to start things off with a smile.

“She has three pencil cases, and she complained about her backpack being heavy," her mom, Jenn Devine, said with a laugh.

“They do those boohoo breakfasts for kindergarten parents, but they really need to do them for the fifth grade ones because it’s the last year of elementary, and your babies are growing up," she said.

Devine spent years of her career as a teacher, so this first day is a first for her, also.

“Really bizarre," she said. "It’s the first time I’ve ever been able to walk her to school. So that was really exciting, so I got to do that before I went to work today.”

What she noticed when she dropped Scarlette off, though, wasn't unexpected: She said she saw a little more than half the students not wearing masks.

“I was wearing a mask, but some people didn’t wanna wear a mask," said Scarlette.

Devine decided to only opt her daughter out of wearing a mask when she’s outside.

“We’ve tried to teach her it’s about kindness and thinking of others and protecting others," Devine said. "And so we elected to wear our mask (inside)."

Scarlette said she doesn’t mind, so long as she gets to keep doing what she loves and making new friends.

“Some kids in our class were really nice," she said. "It was a really great first day."

Orange County Public Schools officials said only around 8,200 kids — or 4% of the district's students — were sent to school with a note to opt out of the mask mandate.