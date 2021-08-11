SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — “Do you see something right here?" says Edna Kane as she jokes with a group of Girl Scouts after placing a caterpillar on her face.

Working with these insects isn't out of the normal for Kane — she's worked at the Butterfly Encounter in Oviedo at Lukas Nursery for the past 15 years.

On a daily basis, she picks up varying caterpillars dozens of times, showing off their unique differences and what they'll transform into.

“She pumps body fluid through her abdomen ... which is right there," Kane said, holding a monarch butterfly.

“One of the things that makes my day is watching the light go on in people and children's eyes when they realize something ... it's mind blowing," she said.

While she has worked at Lukas Nursery for 15 years, Kane first found her butterfly passion 18 years ago when she started her own home garden.

“This is the best part of my day I just love this," she said.

Kane takes you through all the incredible stages of a butterflies life, connecting you to one of natures most beautiful creations as part of the encounter.

Lukas Nursery is open seven days a week, for more information check out their website.