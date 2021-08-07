TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A boil water notice has been issued for Titusville after a sample test revealed E.coli, stated the city.

The notice was issued on Friday, Aug. 6, after water samples taken on Wednesday showed that they tested positive for E.coli, stated the city in a press release.

“Our water system recently detected a fecal indicator, E. coli, in our raw (unprocessed) water samples from each of our wellfield sample points,” the city stated.



It means that either human or animal waste contaminated the water, the city stated.

Because of this, the city warned residents that they should not drink the water without boiling it first, since boiling it would kill any bacteria.

The city instructed that people should boil all water for a minute and that boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes or food preparation.

The city released what it has done since it discovered the contamination.

“Immediately upon learning of the presence of total coliform in the samples, the City of Titusville re-sampled the three raw water sample points on August 5, 2021. No total coliform was present in the new samples. The City of Titusville collected an additional 5 consecutive samples at each raw water location (Friday) to test for the presence of total coliform. To ensure errors do not occur again, personnel training and sampling protocols and procedures have been revised and amended. We will inform you when tests no longer show the presence of E. coli and you no longer need to boil your water.”