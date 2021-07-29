A growing number of major companies nationwide will require employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to in-office work, with some companies citing concerns over the highly-transmissible delta strain as reason for the new mandate.

Coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise again, predominantly among the unvaccinated. Fueled by the more contagious delta variant, the seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. as of Friday had climbed to 47,455 — four times higher than it was a month earlier. Meanwhile, just 49% of Americans are fully vaccinated, and 30 states have immunized less than half their populations.

Until recently, the push for vaccine mandates was largely piecemeal in the corporate world, with many companies opting to offer incentives for vaccination instead of making it a requirement.

Some companies, like Delta and United airlines, are requiring new employees to show proof of vaccination. Goldman Sachs is requiring its employees to disclose their vaccination status, but is not requiring staffers to be vaccinated.

But calls for vaccine mandates — both in the corporate world and beyond — have gained increasing momentum amid the uptick in COVID infections nationwide. On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced that all federal employees must also provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or face regular testing and strict masking, social distancing, and travel restrictions.

Here are some companies requiring employees get vaccinated against COVID-19:

DoorDash

DoorDash will require all corporate employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, a spokesperson confirmed to Spectrum News on Thursday.

The company is currently operating under a work-from-home policy, with select offices in the U.S. open for those who choose to go in. DoorDash will transition to a hybrid work model for corporate employees next January, with only 5% of the total workforce expected to work in an office every day, per a blog post shared last week

"In June 2021, we internally announced that where permissible by local law, any corporate employee voluntarily returning to one of our U.S. corporate offices in 2021 must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," the spokesperson said in an email. "We haven't issued any official vaccination requirements for Dashers, given they're not employees."

Facebook

Facebook will require all employees at U.S.-based offices to get vaccinated before returning to work, the company’s vice president of people, Lori Goler, announced in a statement on Wednesday.

"How we implement this policy will depend on local conditions and regulations,” Goler added. “We will have a process for those who cannot be vaccinated for medical or other reasons and will be evaluating our approach in other regions as the situation evolves. We continue to work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's health and safety.”

Lyft

Popular ride-sharing service Lyft will require corporate employees to provide proof of vaccination before returning to the office, a spokesperson confirmed in an email to Spectrum News.

Lyft "informed team members several weeks ago that they will be required to submit proof of vaccination in order to return to the office," the spokesperson wrote in part, adding: "We have a process in place to handle accommodations and exemptions for team members who have medical, religious or other personal reasons for not receiving the vaccine."

According to Lyft's website, the company is not mandating a COVID-19 vaccine for drivers or riders, but is "encouraging" them to do so.

The company also pushed back its in-office reopening date by six months to Feb. 2022.

Google

Hours before Facebook’s announcement, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai penned a blog post similarly saying all employees would be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to the office. The policy will be rolled out in the U.S. in the coming weeks, and will expand to other regions in the months to follow.

“The implementation will vary according to local conditions and regulations, and will not apply until vaccines are widely available in your area,” Pichai wrote in part.

The company also announced it would be extending its optional work-from-home policy through at least Oct. 18, pushed back from a previously-proposed return-to-office date in mid September. Pichai noted that many employees are “seeing spikes in their communities caused by the Delta variant and are concerned about returning to the office.”

“This extension will allow us time to ramp back into work while providing flexibility for those who need it,” Pichai added. “We’ll continue watching the data carefully and let you know at least 30 days in advance before transitioning into our full return to office plans.”

Twitter

Twitter was, for several months, the leading tech company requiring vaccines for those employees going back into the office.

The company announced back in May that it would extend its optional work-from-home policy indefinitely, and employees who chose to go back into the office would be required to present proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That requirement was rendered largely moot on Wednesday, when the company said it would be closing its New York and San Francisco offices just two weeks after reopening them, and will pause all planned reopenings for the time being.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced updated guidelines saying even fully vaccinated people should return to wearing masks indoors if they live in areas with high rates of virus transmission. The CDC currently ranks New York as having a substantial rate of community spread, and San Francisco as having high levels of community transmission.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.