ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney and Royal Caribbean cruise lines became the latest this week to make COVID-19 vaccine a requirement to board a ship.

Royal Caribbean will begin requiring vaccinations Sept. 1



Both cruise lines have private islands in The Bahamas that are included in the vaccine requirements ordered by The Bahamas government





Carnival announced its policy change Monday; Norwegian already required vaccinations

Disney Cruise Lines changed its policy on its website Tuesday. For cruises starting Sept. 3 that include a stop in The Bahamas, guests ages 12 and older must be fully vaccinated 14 days before leaving on the ship. Guests must also provide a proof of vaccination before leaving.

Guests under 12 must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken between 5 days and 24 hours before the sail date.

The change in policy coincides with The Bahamas government's order requiring all cruise ships to provide crew and passenger manifests showing everyone is fully vaccinated prior to entering port.

Disney says this ruling includes any cruise line private islands in The Bahamas, including Disney's Castaway Cay. All of Disney's Florida-based cruise itineraries for the fall include a stop at Castaway Cay, making the vaccine requirement necessary for all Florida cruises.

Royal Caribbean also updated its policy this week, now requiring full vaccinations for guests 12 and older prior to sailing on any of its cruises, including its Florida ports.

Carnival Cruise Line announced a similar policy change Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line already insisted on vaccination requirements for its cruises, and took Florida to court when Gov. Ron DeSantis banned cruise ships from requiring so-called "vaccine passports". A federal judge blocked the Florida rule, but the state is appealing the decision.

The Bahamas declaration runs through Nov. 1.