ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is increasing its starting hourly wage to $15 an hour, according to an email sent to employees.

​In the letter to employees, called team members by Universal, resort President Bill Davis said the increase would take effect in a month.

“Effective June 27, 2021, we will be increasing our starting base rate to $15 per hour, as well as increasing many of our starting rates across the business, up to and including entry-level salaried roles,” Davis wrote.

Davis thanked team members for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From the moment we reopened, you remained focused on keeping our Guests and fellow Team Members safe,” Davis wrote. “You navigated through uncharted and sometimes difficult territory, both here at work and in your personal lives. All the while, you worked together to keep up with important adjustments and deliver extraordinary Guest experiences despite the circumstances. Thank you!”

Universal previously announced it would raise its starting pay to $15 an hour in time for its new theme park, Epic Universe. However, the project was put on hold for several months due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. In March, Universal announced work on Epic Universe had resumed.