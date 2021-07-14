ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office found no wrongdoing by a deputy whose husband has been identified as a member of the right-wing Proud Boys group and charged with crimes in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, an internal memo says.

What You Need To Know Orange County Sheriff's Office inquiry finds no wrongdoing by a deputy married to a man charged in the Capitol siege



The internal memo says Deputy Sarah Ann Jackman 'did not violate any Orange County Sheriff's Office Written Directives'



Arthur Jackman, a Proud Boys member, is among 498 people arrested on charges related to the Capitol attack

Sarah Ann Jackman apparently had no knowledge of husband Arthur Jackman’s participation in the event, according to an interoffice memorandum to Lt. Ryan Olsson, in the professional standards section of the department’s Office of the Undersheriff.

“Her lack of knowledge regarding Mr. Jackman’s actions was confirmed by the FBI and our Intelligence Unit,” Sgt. JC Rodriguez wrote in the July 8 memorandum. “Therefore, based on the information obtained during this Inquiry, it was determined Deputy Sarah Jackman did not violate any Orange County Sheriff’s Office Written Directives or Florida State Statutes.”

Federal prosecutors accuse Arthur Jackman of obstruction of an official proceeding. They also accused him of disruptive and disorderly contact and of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority.

After an Orlando court appearance in late March, authorities released Jackman on $25,000 unsecured bond and other conditions, including staying away from his wife’s guns.

Sarah Jackman has worked for the Orange County Sheriff’s Office since January 2015 and now works as videographer for the department’s Emergency Response Team, according to interoffice memorandum. She married Arthur Jackman in 2018, it says.

Arthur Jackman stands among 498 people arrested in 44 states and Washington, D.C. for participation in the Jan. 6 event, according to a Spectrum News review this week of a U.S. Justice Department online compilation of Capitol breach cases.

He’s also among at least 53 arrested in Florida and 20 in Central Florida, according to the Justice Department data.

The Jan. 6 attack, by Trump supporters who sought to overturn the November election of President Joe Biden, ultimately led to the deaths of seven people, including three law enforcement officers, according to a U.S. Senate report on the incident. The Justice Department cites “approximately 140” assaults on police officers.

The agency's interoffice memorandum says Sarah Jackman worked on Jan. 6, 2021, and that an analysis of her agency-issued cell phone showed no evidence that she “was involved in Proud Boys activity” or in the Capitol riot.

In one interview during the inquiry, Jackman said her husband had been part of the Proud Boys for several years and president of the Orlando chapter but that she was unaware that he’d been listed as editor “of a right-wing blog called the ‘Revolutionary Conservative,’” the memorandum says.

During the same interview, she referred to the Proud Boys as a “men’s only fraternal organization, in which men spend time together and attend Bible studies.” It’s not a hate group or terrorist organization but “pro American, pro-family, and very patriotic,” the memorandum quotes her as saying.

She said she didn’t know where the Proud Boys meet and that its members had never gathered at her residence, according to the memorandum. She also said women aren’t allowed to “participate in any Proud Boys activity.”

The inquiry even examined Sarah Jackman’s tattoos. The interoffice memorandum notes that she had “no visible tattoos upon her conditional offer of employment” but that she had “since obtained several tattoos on her left arm and the inside of her left ankle.”

“Deputy Jackman stated none of her tattoos have any affiliation to the Proud Boys or any other right-wing, extremist group,” the memorandum says. “Furthermore, none of her tattoos have a deeper meaning other than what can be seen at face value.”