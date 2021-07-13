NATIONWIDE — Florida continues to lead the U.S. in arrests in Jan. 6 Capitol siege.

What You Need To Know Reivew of Justice Department data shows Florida with more Capitol siege-related arrests than any other state



The Sunshine State has logged at least 53 arrests, 8 more than Texas and 9 more than Pennsylvania, data show



Recent arrests suggest federal prosecutors remain aggressive in their pursuit of people linked to the insurrection

The state has been the location of at least 53 arrests of people later charged in connection to the insurrection by mobs of Donald Trump supporters, according to a Spectrum News review of a U.S. Justice Department online compilation of Capitol breach cases.

That marks 10 more arrests in Florida than a month ago, when a Spectrum News review showed the state with one more arrest than both Texas and Pennsylvania.

The Justice Department compilation as of Monday afternoon showed Texas with 45 arrests, second most in the U.S., and Pennsylvania with 44 arrests, third most. New York has seen 40 arrests and Virginia 26 arrests, according to the data.

Randall Collins, a professor of sociology emeritus at the University of Pennsylvania, told Spectrum News last month that state population and proximity to Washington, D.C. appeared to have been factors in where arrests have taken place.

Washington, D.C. itself has seen 16 arrests, far more than most states. Six states — Mississippi, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming — have seen no arrests, according to the compilation.

The data reflect arrests of 498 people, including six for whom it shows no location of arrest. Recent arrests, including of five Tampa Bay residents, suggest federal officials remain aggressive in their pursuit of people linked to the insurrection.

The attack, by Trump supporters who sought to overturn the November election of President Joe Biden, ultimately led to the deaths of seven people, including three law enforcement officers, according to a U.S. Senate report on the incident. The Justice Department cites “approximately 140” assaults on police officers.

Before it reviewed the Justice Department data on Monday, Spectrum News’ count showed Florida with at least 55 arrests related to the Capitol breach. A Justice Department spokeswoman said last month that the department tries to keep its online data updated but that “obviously, this is a large scale investigation.”

The Florida arrests include at least 20 in Central Florida and at least 16 in Tampa Bay. At least four of those arrests involve conspiracy, and at least 10 include assault.

Five of the assault cases emerged in the recent indictment of one Plant City resident and four Lakeland residents on federal offenses that include assault on law enforcement, violent entry, disorderly conduct and theft of government property.

Meanwhile, many cases in which authorities made arrests in Central Florida and Tampa Bay include less-serious charges such as disorderly conduct, entering or remaining in a restricted building or obstruction of an official proceeding.

Michael Curzio of Marion County this month became the second resident from Central Florida or Tampa Bay to plead guilty in connection to the Capitol breach.

Curzio pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. He will not be prosecuted on three other counts, the Justice Department said. In early June, Tampa resident Paul Allard Hodgkins pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding.

David Haas, an Orlando-based state and federal defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, told Spectrum News last month that he figured a number of defendants were “simply waiting on plea agreements.”

Haas said he expected federal prosecutors to seek harsher penalties against people who did "more harm" during the Capitol breach and to seek “misdemeanor types of resolutions” for “lower-end” allegations.