MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man has pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, will not be prosecuted on three other counts: entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

He became the second Central Florida or Tampa Bay resident to plead guilty in connection to the Capitol breach.

Tampa resident Paul Allard Hodgkins pleaded guilty in early June to one count of obstructing an official proceeding. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 19.

They stand among at least 498 people who have been charged in the Jan. 6 siege, according to a Spectrum News review of a U.S. Justice Department online compilation of Capitol breach cases.

At least 36 of those people live or got arrested in Central Florida or Tampa Bay, according to the data.

Many of those cases include less-serious charges such as disorderly conduct, entering or remaining in a restricted building or obstruction of an official proceeding.

David Haas, an Orlando-based state and federal defense attorney, and former federal prosecutor, told Spectrum News last month he expected federal prosecutors to seek harsher penalties against “people who are doing more harm” and to seek more “misdemeanor types of resolutions” for “lower-end” allegations.