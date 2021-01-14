MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested Thursday in Florida, a week after federal charges were filed against him in connection with the violent pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Curzio, of Summerfield, was charged by federal prosecutors on January 7.

He is facing charges of:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, or

Knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Federal officials say Curzio was among the first 13 people charged federally in connection with the January 6 siege on the Capitol.

According to federal court documents, Curzio was with five other individuals inside the U.S. Capitol building, when the group was ordered by Capitol Police officers to leave.

"The six individuals, like others in the larger crowd, willfully refused the order to leave," according to a statement of facts in the case. "The six individuals ... were removed from the crowd, placed in handcuffs, and arrested."

Curzio, along with the others, was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.

The FBI office in Jacksonville released the following statement Thursday on Curzio's arrest:

"The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, but we will not tolerate those who seek to incite violence or wreak havoc on our established institutions. We will continue to hold accountable those who were responsible for last week's violent actions, and coordinate with our federal, state, and local partners to ensure safety in all North Florida communities in the future. The FBI is grateful to our partners at the Marion County Sheriff's Office for their diligence and assistance in locating Michael Curzio, bringing us one step closer toward justice. We encourage anyone with information about individuals who incited or promoted violence of any kind during the siege, to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit photos and video to www.fbi.gov/USCapitol."

Details as to why Curzio was arrested again in Marion County Thursday were not immediately released.

This story will be updated as more information on Curzio's arrest becomes available.