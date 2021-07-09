A Florida nonprofit organization is preparing to send its third shipment of goods to help hundreds of children in Honduras

The group plans to send 40,000 pounds of supplies, including 15,000 pounds of food



Boricuas de Corazon president Linda Perez said 40,000 pounds of supplies, including 15,000 pounds of food, will go to help Honduran children who now live in shelters after their homes were destroyed because of Hurricane Eta and Hurricane Iota.

“Most of the kids lost everything right now. We have a lot of nonprofit organizations trying to achieve this effort that we’re doing including Orlando, Tampa, Miami, all Florida is involved,” Perez said.

“I’ve seen so much devastation the past year because of the hurricanes,” said Hogares Crea president Anna Melissa Paz. “My nonprofit worked hard to try to help rebuild homes but many families here still remain homeless.”

Paz’s nonprofit in Honduras will receive the goods to distribute to the children aged two months to 17 years.

“It’s always a challenge to get people to donate,” Paz said. “We work so hard to help these children and we always feel blessed when people give back.”

Paz said they want to get the relief goods as soon as they can amid hurricane season.

“We’re afraid what will happen if another hurricane hits us,” Paz said. “Many of the infrastructures can’t handle so there will be a lot of flooding. When that happens here, people lose everything.”

July 15 is the last day to donate at the Boricuas de Corazon office at 1291 Kingsway Road in Brandon, Fla.

The goods are expected to arrive in Honduras at the end of the month.