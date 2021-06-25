ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando is holding virtual hiring events all summer long to fill various food and beverage positions across the park.

The hiring events will be held Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., according to SeaWorld.

The company is looking for food & beverage service Ambassadors, prep cooks and line cooks. The positions have a starting wage of $14.75 an hour and are eligible to receive a $1,000 hiring bonus.

Those interested in working for SeaWorld can apply online. Eligible workers must be 16 and older.

SeaWorld is the latest theme park in Central Florida to ramp up hiring efforts as COVID-19 restrictions lift and tourists return. Universal Orlando is also looking to fill food service jobs across its resort.