ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is hiring more than 1,000 food service workers for positions across its resort.

Full-time, part-time positions available, including bartenders, cashiers and dishwashers



Universal recently announced starting pay would increase to $15 an hour

​The full-time and part-time positions include full-service wait staff, bartenders, line production cooks, cashiers, dishwashers and quick-service personnel.

Universal said there are also professional career opportunities with its food service team, including food & beverage management roles that come with competitive salaries and benefits packages.

Just last month, Universal announced it was raising its starting wage to $15 an hour. Individuals hired for the open positions will be able to take advantage of the new pay rate, Universal said in a news release.

Universal also said there are “numerous” culinary positions available that have a starting pay rate of $15.50 an hour.

Universal offers a number of perks to its employees (known as team members), including free park admission, discounts, complimentary guest passes and more.

Those interested in applying can do so online at universalorlandojobs.com. Eligible candidates will be contacted for an interview.

Universal and other area theme parks have been ramping up hiring efforts as COVID-19 restrictions lift and tourists return for the summer.