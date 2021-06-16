FLORIDA — Royal Caribbean is postponing the inaugural voyage of one of its ships from a Florida port because some crew members tested positive for COVID-19.

Royal Caribbean is postponing the voyage of its newest ship Odyssey of the Seas from Fort Lauderdale by a few weeks because eight of its crews members tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said although all 1,400 crew members received the vaccine, the positive tests came before the vaccines were fully effective.

The postponing of the voyage is out of an abundance of caution, and the company said passengers who were booked on the Odyssey will be given other options.

The Odyssey's journey was planned for July 3, but is now pushed back to July 31.

According to Royal Caribbean's website, Freedom of the Seas is departing Miami July 2, Allure of the Seas and Mariner of the Seas are starting trips from Port Canaveral in August.

The cruise line is recommending all passengers get vaccinated, but is not requiring them.

Last week, two Celebrity Millenium passengers, which is owned by Royal Caribbean, also tested positive for COVID-19 onboard a cruise in the Caribbean.

This comes as a federal judge in Tampa is still working on a decision on Florida's lawsuit against the CDC.

The state is challenging the CDC's requirement that passengers prove they've been vaccinated before setting sail.

The state said passengers can assess their own level of risk when traveling, but the CDC says it has the right to set guidelines for cruise ships.