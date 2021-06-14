CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — Boeing's Starliner is attempting another flight test on Tuesday afternoon after it had to delay last week due to a Russian- International Space Station module mishap.

Boeing's Starliner is set to liftoff at 1:20 p.m. ET on Tuesday



It will take off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station



The uncrewed spacecraft is set to liftoff at 1:20 p.m. ET from Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. It will be carried by United Launch Alliance’s Atlas 5 rocket.

The launch is about proving that the Starliner capsule is safe and can make it to the International Space Station.

“Now we’re talking about flying astronauts on this beautiful vehicle. We’re getting so close and it’s an amazing time to be in human spaceflight right now," said Stefania Moehring, Human Spaceflight Anomaly Lead for the OFT-2 launch.

It is a feat Boeing attempted in December 2019, but the flight suffered some glitches and Starliner did not end up linking up with the ISS.

A timing error half an hour after liftoff forced the team to call off the ISS docking, and two days later, the capsule landed in the White Sands desert in New Mexico.

The goal is to eventually have a fully crewed mission and for Boeing to catch up to SpaceX.

“Time is always the tough part, we really want to launch crew. It’s the most important thing. Let’s get crew on an Atlas V! But it’s really going through all the necessary steps to ensure we have a perfect product and we have 100 percent mission success," Moehring said.

After the U.S. ended the shuttle program and found itself relying upon Russian Soyuz spacecraft to get to space, NASA decided it would be the launchpad, as private companies, like Boeing and SpaceX, created the product backed by NASA’s commercial crew program.

The Starliner is set to dock at the space station on Wednesday around 1:37 p.m. ET.

At last check, the weather is 60 percent favorable.

On Thursday, July 29, Boeing attempted to launch the Starliner, but it was delayed after a Russian spacecraft inadvertently fired its thrusters while docked at the International Space Station, temporarily forcing the station to lose orientation control.

It was supposed to launch the morning before, but the rollout delay was because of an internet provider outage.

