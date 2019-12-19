KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Boeing's Starliner — which is expected to carry NASA astronauts in 2020 — is set to launch early Friday morning from Florida's Space Coast.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will be carrying the CST-100 Starliner during its launch at 6:36 a.m. on Friday to the International Space Station.

It is the first of two demonstration flights needed to prove to NASA that Boeing's Starliner meets the space agency's requirements to carry astronauts to and from the ISS.

Friday's flight will test the performance of the Atlas V rocket, the Starliner spacecraft, its in-orbit docking with the space station and the landing of the capsule.

While this is considered an uncrewed flight, the Starliner will have a "passenger" on board on Friday: " Rosie the Astronaut ." Named after World War II's famous icon of Rosie the Riveter, the test dummy will collect data to study the flight's effect on a human.

At the Kennedy Space Center Thursday morning, flanked by the first astronauts who fly on the Boeing Starliner, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstein spoke of this new era of spaceflight.

"When we start launching into space it's going to be a great time to be an American," Bridenstine said. "Because we will launch American astronauts, on American rockets from American soil."

If the flight is successful on Friday, this key test sets the table for the first three-member crew to go on their test flight scheduled for some time in 2020.

Boeing signed a $4-billion contract with NASA in 2014 to develop the Starliner.

The space agency is enlisting Boeing and SpaceX to ferry U.S. astronauts to the ISS instead of relying on Russian Soyuz rockets.

Future of Astronauts in Space

Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson commanded the final shuttle mission in 2011. After years of work, and eight-and-a-half years after the shuttles' retirement, he's excited.

"We are at the beginning of what I hope will be a long and storied business of transportation service of people to low Earth orbit," Ferguson told Spectrum News.

Ferguson, along with NASA astronauts Mike Finke and Nicole Mann, are the first Starliner crew. They are anxiously awaiting this test flight.

"These are exciting times," Finke said. "This is what we live for. This is how we make spaceflight safe."

In a parallel crew program to the Starliner, SpaceX is also developing a version of its Dragon capsule to carry astronauts .

While the U.S. Air Force 45th Weather Squadron is predicting an 80 percent chance of favorable weather for the launch, Spectrum News 13's Chief Meteorologist Bryan Karrick said that during the time of the launch, gusty winds, isolated showers, and scattered clouds are expected.