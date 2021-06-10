BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A couple from Brevard County doing missionary work in Haiti need some help themselves right now, and the Brevard community is coming together to provide some support.

Mike and Hope Sonnenschein were driving home May 27 when they were attacked by a gunman riding a motorcycle. Mike shielded his wife and was shot, the bullet fragmented and lodged into a lung and his spine.

He was instantly paralyzed.

Right now, he's being treated at an Atlanta spine rehabilitation facility.

Haiti is considered a "do not travel" area so Sonnenschein's medical costs are not being covered by insurance.

The community is holding a fundraiser and rally for the family at 6 p.m. June 22 at Space Coast Stadium in Viera.

“We will have Mike and Hope on the Jumbotron, but this is an opportunity for people to come out and show their support but also donate to their growing medical expenses,” family friend Tim Thomas says.

Mike Sonnenschein and Thomas have been longtime friends and started the Junior ROTC program at Viera High School.

Tickets for the event and more information are available online.