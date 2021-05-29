ORLANDO, Fla. – Orange County rescue crews are searching for a paddleboarder who reportedly went missing early Saturday morning in Lake Barton.



The lake is located off of Brosche Road just east of Orlando Executive Airport.



Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say a 39-year-old man went missing while paddle boarding with friends.



Authorities said friends told them the man fell into the water and never resurfaced.



The friends reportedly called 911 after searching an hour and a half without finding anyone.



Orange County Fire Rescue and Orange County Sheriff’s Office are actively searching the water and using a helicopter to search from the air.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.