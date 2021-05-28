OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has arrested Florida roofer Jason Beville on grand theft charges.

What You Need To Know Roofer Jason Beville, 38, arrested in Citrus County on grand theft charges



FDLE investigation concludes at least 5 homeowners and small business owners defrauded



Beville is accused of taking down payments for roof repairs and not making them



Related: Watchdog: Florida Roofer Accused of Scamming People, Still in Business

According to the FDLE, Beville defrauded at least five homeowners and small business owners in Brevard, Osceola and Citrus counties, including several individuals who were elderly and disabled.

He is accused of taking thousands of dollars to repair roofs and then either not completing the jobs or never starting them, according to court documents released in Osceola County. He also did not return down payments made by customers, the court documents said.

Beville, the owner and operator of Elite Roofing & Gutters Incorporated out of Crystal River, originally was arrested in April 2019 on two grand theft charges, but the state continued to allow him to pull permits and work as a statewide investigation was conducted.

When asked repeatedly since then why Beville’s license was not suspended, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation told Spectrum News 13 only that there was an ongoing investigation.

The FDLE findings released Friday followed the investigation.

Beville turned himself into the Citrus County Jail on Thursday night, authorities said. Bail was set at $20,000.

A Crystal River woman who told Spectrum News 13 in 2019 that she had paid Beville $6,637 in 2018 for roof work that never was done said Friday that she had no idea he had been arrested. Carolyn Watson said she was relieved.