The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave Royal Caribbean its first approval for a cruise line to begin test cruises.

What You Need To Know Freedom of the Seas simulated cruise can happen June 20-22



Test cruise is only for unpaid volunteers



Simulated voyages are the next phase of the CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order

Michael Bayley, the cruise company’s president and CEO, posted the acceptance letter from the CDC on social media, calling it “wonderful news.”

The CDC letter states the Freedom of the Seas simulated cruise can happen June 20 through 22.

The test cruise is only for unpaid volunteers, per CDC requirements. The number of passengers will be limited and everyone on board will be tested for COVID-19. There will also be social distancing and mask wearing requirements.

The CDC’s Conditional Sailing Order from October directed cruise lines to take steps to protect crews and passengers before they could resume sailing. That order replaced the no-sail order from last March.

The CDC has recommended everyone on-board a cruise ship who is eligible get the coronavirus vaccine.

All volunteer passengers on test cruises must either provide proof of being fully-vaccinated, or written documentation from a healthcare provider or self-certified statement that they have no medical conditions that would place them at high risk for severe COVID-19.