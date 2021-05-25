ORLANDO, Fla. — The upcoming Memorial Day holiday is expected to be the busiest travel period at Orlando International Airport since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Often touted as the unofficial start to Summer, Memorial Day is predicted to bring more than 64,000 departing passengers through Orlando International Airport on Monday alone.

The 64,739 passenger mark predicted for Monday is below the same day in 2019 (70,182) but a huge increase compared to Memorial Day 2020 (12,454) when the tourism and travel industry were in the brunt of the pandemic.

In total, airport officials expect 300,000 departing passengers during a six day period around Memorial Day, compared to 45,415 departing passengers at the same point the year before.

“Our Memorial Day holiday passenger forecast indicates that we are approaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels, which is a testament to the resiliency of Central Florida,” said Phil Brown, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “A combination of factors, including the vaccines, availability of seats into the market and pent-up demand, all point to a potentially strong summer travel season.”

In May 2020, during the peak of the pandemic shutdown, Brown told Spectrum News air traffic was down 98%.

While flights are increasing in and out of Orlando, officials are reminding passengers that pandemic-era rules remain in place.

The Transportation Security Administration extended rules requiring passengers on planes, trains, and buses to wear masks while inside airports, train and bus stations, and while in transit. The requirement is in effect until September 13.

Those who violate the rules could face fines of $250-$1,500.

The FAA just proposed tens of thousands of dollars in fines against five unruly passengers on a series of Florida flights.

One passenger is facing a $10,500 fine after reportedly becoming abusive after being kicked off a jetBlue flight from Orlando to New York after the passenger refused to comply with mask wearing rules.