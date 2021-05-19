STATEWIDE — Florida House lawmakers are considering a gambling compact that would give the Seminole Tribe new casinos and new games.

Wednesday marks the third day of the legislature’s special session.

The Senate signed off on the compact Tuesday, after top Republicans deleted a provision that involved online gambling. The House is expected to follow suit, but there could be a number of no votes.

Many Democrats are concerned about the impact new games at the tribal casinos — including craps, roulette and legalized sports betting — could have on Florida’s tourism economy. Some socially-conservative Republicans are warning of a rise in gambling addiction.

Critics argue the tribe’s agreement with Gov. Ron DeSantis violates a 2018 constitutional amendment that requires voter referendums on new gaming.

Supporters point to the $2.5 billion in royalties the Seminole tribe would pay the state in the first five years alone. It is money they say could be spent on anything from education to health care to the environment.