TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The wind slightly rustles the tall grass around the wrought iron fence leading up to this storied piece of Tarpon Springs history.

“It's the oldest existing house in Tarpon Springs and it's living history,” said docent Barbra Wood.

The Safford House, built in 1883, is a relic of the past, one of the first homes in Tarpon Springs that helped establish this coastal community. Of course a large part of its history has to do with who lived there.

“Part of it is the family that's so important. Anson Safford was the governor of Arizona for two terms, and his sister was the first female physician in the state of Florida,” Wood said.

Safford moving his family to Florida and helped to found the city of Tarpon Springs.

A prominent family in the area, they led a luxurious lifestyle, one that you can still experience today. Guests can walk through the Victorian home and experience what Florida life was like more than 100 years ago. It's filled with period furnishings and original clothing and artifacts from the Saffords themselves.

It's a look into our state's history and the life of some of the Sunshine State's founding families.

“I will say it's just such a beautiful house, and everything in that house is from that incredible time period,” Wood said.

The Safford House Museum is currently only open 3 days a week, Wednesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.