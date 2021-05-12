ORLANDO, Fla. — The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed legislation, for a second straight year, to designate the Pulse nightclub as a national memorial.

What You Need To Know The U.S. House has passed legislation to designate Orlando's Pulse as a national memorial



Similar legislation also passed the House last year but not the U.S. Senate



Rep. Val Demings of Orlando touted the bill in honor of "the 49 people who lost their lives"

The passage of H.R. 49, for the National Pulse Nightclub Memorial, follows a similar bill that passed the House last year but failed to get sufficient support in the Senate, controlled then by Republicans but now by Democrats.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., intends to introduce a Senate bill as soon as Thursday, Florida Politics reports. Last June, Scott touted a resolution that recognized the anniversary of the attack, which happened on June 12, 2016, and killed 49 people.

Spectrum News’ efforts late Thursday to reach Scott’s office were unsuccessful.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, spoke Wednesday on the House floor in support of the legislation, touting it “in honor and remembrance of the 49 people who lost their lives on this tragic night five years ago.”

The attack at the nightclub, at 1912 South Orange Ave., became at the time the largest mass shooting in U.S. history and the deadliest incident of violence against the LGBTQ community in modern U.S. history.

The attack also inspired #OrlandoStrong, a hashtag and remembrance. The onePulse Foundation is building a memorial and museum to honor the victims.

“Orlando Strong is more than just a slogan,” Demings said on the House floor. “It is a promise to support each other and to never forget those we lost and those who were injured on that tragic night. By establishing Pulse as a national memorial, we will honor their memories and remind ourselves of that promise.”

Designating #Pulse as a National Memorial site is about more than building a monument to mourn those we lost. It will be a physical reminder that our work won’t be complete until we ensure the lives of the victims were not lost in vain. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/Q0yUysIwxi — U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (@RepStephMurphy) May 12, 2021

Demings co-sponsored the legislation with Reps. Darren Soto, D-Kissimmee, and Stephanie Murphy, D-Winter Park.

“We owe it to those we lost to honor their memories by dedicating a national memorial at Pulse — a memorial that reflects the same love, acceptance and spirit of community that embodied the victims and embodies the LGBTQ community at large,” Murphy said on the House floor.

On Twitter, Soto wrote that Congress moved "a step closer to nationally remembering the 49 angels lost and 53 injured during this heinous act of terrorism."