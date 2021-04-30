ORLANDO, Fla. — An Albany, New York man arrested in Central Florida for his alleged role in the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol appeared before a federal judge in Orlando on Friday.

Jonathan Munafo, 34 was among the FBI's top 10 most wanted from the riot before his arrest on Monday in Central Florida.

The federal government is now asking for his case to be heard in D.C.

Screenshots of video of Munafo allegedly punching a U.S. Capitol Police Officer twice in the head and ripping the officer's riot shield away from him, are included in FBI documents in the case.

Investigators also say Munafo tried to smash a window at the Capitol with a flag pole.

He's also accused of making almost 150 threatening 911 phone calls the day before the attack.

A D.C. grand jury handed up a 10-count indictment. Charges include assaulting a federal officer and disorderly conduct on restricted grounds.

The judge said he would craft an order of removal for the case to be heard in D.C. where the alleged crimes happened, after the federal government's request Friday.

Munafo's currently being held in the Orange County Jail as a federal inmate.