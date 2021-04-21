KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Jurors on Wednesday evening found Christopher Otero-Rivera and Angel Rivera guilty of the murder of young St. Cloud mother Nicole Montalvo.

Otero-Rivera, Montalvo's estranged husband, and Rivera, her father-in-law, were found guilty of second-degree murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.

The verdict came just hours after closing arguments by prosecutors and the defense attorney.

Nearly three weeks of emotional testimony and graphic photos were summarized in a couple of hours during closing arguments.

Prosecutors told jurors that both father and son, Otero-Rivera and Rivera, are responsible. The motive behind killing Montalvo was the custody of her son, prosecutors stated.

Assistant State Attorney Ryan Williams opened up his closing arguments quoting Mark Twain, “Human beings can be awful cruel to one another. Those are the words of Mark Twain, and the older we get, it seems the more difficult it is to ignore the truth of that statement.” But attorney Migdalia Perez, who represented Montalvo’s estranged husband Otero-Rivera, said not one piece of evidence links her client to the crime and said the compelling evidence is tied to Rivera, his father.

“That Christopher was trying to take custody, he wanted shared custody. Mr. Rivera wanted custody of that kid,” Perez explained.

Frank Bankowitz, the lawyer for Angel Rivera, said Rivera shouldn't be blamed because he had the most to lose with Montalvo’s death as Elijah, his grandson, would go with the Montalvo family.

“If Nicole is dead, he, Angel, and Wanda lose contact with this child because the child was gonna go live with Nicole's family,” Bankowitz added.

Prosecutors, meanwhile, insisted that to think Otero-Rivera wasn't a part of what was going on is inconsistent with the evidence.