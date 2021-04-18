PALM BAY, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were injured in a three-vehicle, hit-and-run crash at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Palm Bay Road and Babcock Street, prompting an ongoing search for a dark blue Chrysler 300 that drove away with extensive front-end damage.

Palm Bay officers are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately.

The Chrysler was last seen traveling north on Babcock Street from Palm Bay Road while dragging its front bumper.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

One of the other vehicles is white. The other is black. The makes and models were not immediately released.

Ages, genders and other details about the victims were not available. Two were declared dead on the scene. Two others were hospitalized, said Palm Bay Police Lt. Jeff Spears.

The crash is expected to remain an active crime scene for hours.

Palm Bay Road and Babcock Street is a busy intersection in south Brevard County.