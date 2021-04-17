A pilot walked away without a scratch after his World War II-era Avenger plane had a mechanical issue and made a soft landing off the coast near Patrick Space Force Station on Saturday afternoon.
The unnamed pilot was performing at the Cocoa Beach Airshow when his Avenger had a mechanical issue.
No one else was hurt during the soft water landing.
(Videos courtesy of Don Xavier)
AIRSHOW INCIDENT: TBM Avenger performing this afternoon at Cocoa Beach Airshow has mechanical issue, pilot soft lands in ocean near shore. He’s ok, no injuries. No one hurt. Video = CM. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard @BCFRpio @45thSpaceWing pic.twitter.com/jaxqdxuigE— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) April 17, 2021