A pilot walked away without a scratch after his World War II-era Avenger plane had a mechanical issue and made a soft landing off the coast near Patrick Space Force Station on Saturday afternoon.

The unnamed pilot was performing at the Cocoa Beach Airshow when his Avenger had a mechanical issue.

No one else was hurt during the soft water landing.

(Videos courtesy of Don Xavier)