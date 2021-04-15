SANFORD, Fla. – Crooms Academy of Information Technology students now have a brand new gym to show off their athletic skills.

​The new Roy A. Allen Gymnasium is named after a historic figure in the Sanford magnet school's history.

The gym is about 25,000 square feet and has a bleacher area, dressing rooms, and updates to the HVAC system.

Seminole County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Walt Griffin said the board believes in athletic opportunities for students.

"Students learn from athletics. It's not just being on a team, it's being in a physical education class. It's about self-esteem. It's about persistence. When you play on a team, you learn to persist," Dr. Griffin said.

The total cost of the gym was about $5.5 million, which included the demolition of the previous gym.