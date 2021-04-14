Wednesday the court heard from the closest thing prosecutors have to an eyewitness in the Nicole Montalvo murder trial. Montalvo is the St. Cloud mother who was killed, burned and dismembered in October 2019.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Nicholas Rivera was promised immunity for testifying in the trial of his father Angel Rivera and brother Christopher Otero-Rivera, Montalvo’s estranged husband.

The most telling thing Nicholas said was that he saw his dad, Angel, washing off a cart in the middle of the night- — a noise that woke him up. An expert testified that Montalvo's DNA was on that cart.

“He was … I believe he was washing something,” Nicholas Rivera said. Prosecutor Ryan Williams said, “OK, with a hose or something else?”

“I believe the hose, yes,” Rivera replied.

Nicholas Rivera, a convicted felon who is facing child pornography charges, was required to testify but was given immunity in this case as long as it was truthful — meaning his testimony would have to match what he said during his initial grand jury testimony.