KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in Central Florida’s first high-profile trial since COVID-19 has started, the case of a father and son duo accused of killing St. Cloud mother Nicole Montalvo.

Courts were shut down last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, delaying this case and many others.

The setup was changed to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines. For example, clear masks were given to potential jurors so that attorneys could see full facial reactions and expressions. Green arrows helped with social distancing, and only 24 potential jurors were allowed in the courtroom at a time.

Christopher Otero-Rivera and his father, Angel Rivera, are accused of murdering Montalvo. Attorney questions centered around potential jurors’ knowledge of the case from the news and social media. Migdalia Perez, Christopher Otero-Rivera's lawyer, asked one potential juror, “I know you’ve heard a lot about this case. You hesitated about whether you can put it aside and then said, “Yeah, I can… Can you really, really do that?”

Montalvo, who was 33 years old at the time of her death, is the mother of Otero-Rivera’s son.

She disappeared October 21, 2019 after dropping off their son at the Rivera home.

Her remains were later found on the property. Montalvo was in the process of divorcing Otero-Rivera.

People who want to watch this trial are not allowed inside the courtroom because of safety concerns about COVID-19, but a video feed is set up in the next courtroom, where they can watch. Potential jurors were told that the trial would last until April 21.

The family chose not to be in the courtroom to allow more space for potential jurors, they said. They will, however, start attending once opening statements on both sides begin.

On a social media post, Nicole’s sister, Christina Montalvo, wrote in part:

“We know this will be the hardest few weeks in our lives to come, and we will strive and overcome this together as a family, but we’re doing this with all of the willpower and strength we have in us stemming from the love and passion you have shown us throughout your life when you were here.”

Jury selection is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Tuesday.