OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Charges have been dropped against Wanda Rivera, the mother-in-law of slain St. Cloud mom Nicole Montalvo, whose body was found on Rivera property in 2019.
- Wanda Rivera was facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder
- Nicole Montalvo’s body was found at in-laws’ property
Rivera was facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Prosecutors say this doesn't affect their cases against Nicole Montalvo's husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, or father-in-law Angel Rivera, who also face charges in Nicole's killing.
Montalvo went missing Monday, October 21, 2019, after she dropped off her son with her husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera and his grandparents in St. Cloud.
Her remains were found at the home several days later.