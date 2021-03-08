OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Charges have been dropped against Wanda Rivera, the mother-in-law of slain St. Cloud mom Nicole Montalvo, whose body was found on Rivera property in 2019.

Rivera was facing charges of accessory after the fact to murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Prosecutors say this doesn't affect their cases against Nicole Montalvo's husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera, or father-in-law Angel Rivera, who also face charges in Nicole's killing.

Montalvo went missing Monday, October 21, 2019, after she dropped off her son with her husband, Christopher Otero-Rivera and his grandparents in St. Cloud.

Her remains were found at the home several days later.