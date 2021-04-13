STATEWIDE — Florida is following Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration guidance, pausing all offerings of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide, including at FEMA-supported sites.

Florida will not administer J&J COVID-19 vaccines for now



Ron DeSantis said he hopes the halt will be a "speed bump"



No major side effects with J&J vaccine reported in Florida



More than 473,500 people received J&J vaccine in Florida

“My hope would be that this is something that is a little bit of a speed bump and that you will be able to get back [to the vaccine],” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference Tuesday morning. “But we’re going to wait and see what ends up happening.”

DeSantis said there have not been any significant side effects of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Florida. As of Monday, more than 473,500 people had received this vaccine, state health department numbers show.

The news comes as a blow to the Central Floridians hoping to get the one-and-done vaccine and impacts countless vaccination sites statewide. The FEMA-supported site at Valencia College’s West Campus had been authorized to distribute 3,000 Johnson & Johnson doses every day — with the potential to allocate more based on supply and demand.