PLANT CITY, Fla. – An Orlando nonprofit on Monday began its pop-up vaccination events near farm fields in Plant City.

​Ventanilla De Salud Orlando brought the vaccines to the farmworkers after organizers learned many struggle with language and technology barriers.

“What we did was speak with their bosses and coordinate a time and place to vaccinate them. Their employers bring them here and we provide the vaccines,” said Janice Febo, a coordinator for the nonprofit.

She said the event was a culmination of months of hard work. She said it began when they first went to farm fields to educate farmworkers about the importance of vaccination from the coronavirus.

“I remember how they explained to us why it’s important to get it,” said Jonathan Consospo, a farmworker.

Consospo was one of 418 farmworkers who got the Johnson & Johnson one-dose coronavirus vaccine.

“I needed to do this not only for me but my family when I return to Mexico,” Consospo said.

Everyone who received the vaccine was in the country on an H-2A visa, which allows them to work as a farmworker in the country legally for up to two years.

Florida is one of the top five states with the most H-2A farmworkers.

Febo said by the end of May they hope to vaccinate more than 5,000 farmworkers with these events.

The next pop-up event will be in Plant City again then they’ll move to other cities.

Febo said anyone who wants to get vaccinated can call Ventanilla de Salud Orlando for help at 407-775-9985.