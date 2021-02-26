Every Thursday the Consulate of Mexico in Orlando Health Services offices holds vaccine education seminars for fieldworkers at Central Florida farms.

RCMA health advocate Noe Bautista said many fieldworkers distrust the coronavirus vaccine.

“They don’t really know if there are any effects to the vaccine," Bautista said. "There’s a lot of myths of the vaccine going on regards to the vaccine."

“When we first started (today’s seminar), only three people said they’d get the vaccine,” Janice Febo Consulate of Mexico in Orlando Health Services coordinator said. “After we were done, the number of people committed to taking it was 27 and counting.”

The fieldworkers were provided with facemasks, gift cards, and a vaccine information sheet. Organizers also took down their information so they can help register the fieldworkers for the coronavirus vaccine once it becomes available for people under 65.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said he may lower the age for the vaccines to 60, possible 55, as demand and percentages of seniors vaccinated around the state increases.