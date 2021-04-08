ORLANDO, Fla. — The Vista Way apartment complex near Walt Disney World, which was used as housing for Disney College Program participants, has been put up for sale, according to a real estate listing.

What You Need To Know Disney is selling its Vista Way apartment complex



Apartments were used as housing for Disney College Program



Complex has been vacant since program suspended last spring

​The 468-unit apartments, which are owned by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, are currently listed on the website for CBRE Group Inc., a Texas-based company that provides commercial real estate services.

Vista Way, located on Meadow Creek Drive near State Road 535 and Interstate 4, was used as housing for the Disney College Program. The apartment complex features two- and three-bedroom units, two resort-style pools, two clubhouses, and a state-of-the-art fitness center among its amenities, according to the listing. New roofs were also installed in 2015.

As of 2020, the property’s market value is around $63 million, according to the Orange County Property Appraiser’s website.

The Vista Way apartments are currently vacant and have been since Disney suspended its college program last spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending participants abruptly home. In March, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he was hopeful the Disney College Program could resume by the end of the year but didn’t offer a specific date.

Disney’s decision to sell Vista Way comes as no surprise given that the company, in partnership with American Campus Communities, opened Flamingo Crossings Village, a new housing complex just west of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, near Western Way. The housing complex, available to Disney employees, is part of the larger Flamingo Crossing mixed-use development, which will also feature a number of restaurants and retail stores.

Spectrum News reached out to Disney about the Vista Way listing, but the company had not responded as of Thursday afternoon.