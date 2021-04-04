ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 47-year-old Louisiana man accused of making a scene and refusing to leave Disney Springs after skipping past a medical screening is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

What You Need To Know Kelly Sills, 47, was detained on February 13 after deputies say he skipped past a Disney Springs medical screening



After refusing to go through the screening, officials say he was told to leave the park



When he wouldn't leave, deputies arrested him on a trespassing charge

An off-duty Orange County Sheriff's Deputy reported coming into contact with Kelly Sills, of Baton Rouge, when he would not return to the screening area.

Disney security initially started tracking Sills at about 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 13, when he was seen skipping the screening required to enter the park, an OCSO report said.

When a security manager approached Sills, an argument broke out, the report said.

"I was standing approximately 20 feet away and shortly after the conversation began, I could hear (Sills) ... yelling at Security Manager Chris and waiving his arms," Deputy Kenneth Jorgensen wrote in the report.

The manager told responding deputies that Sills was no longer welcome at Disney Springs and he was "told multiple times that if he refused to leave that he would be arrested," the report said.

After trespassing Sills from the property, Jorgensen reported giving the man an ultimatum, which he ignored.

"I told Sills that I would count to three and if he did not start walking, he would be subject to arrest," Jorgensen wrote in the report. "I counted to three and Sills still refused to leave the property."

Sills was placed in handcuffs and was taken to the Orange County Jail, where he was charged with trespass on property after warning.

According to court records, Sills was released sometime the next day on a $1,000 bond.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He is scheduled for a 10:30 a.m. pre-trial conference Monday in Orange County Circuit court.