ORLANDO, Fla. — In just a few days, millions more Floridians will be eligible to get their vaccine.

On Monday, the state will open up the vaccine criteria to all Florida residents 18 and up along with 16- and 17-year-olds who want to get the Pfizer vaccine.

What You Need To Know On Monday, Florida to open up the vaccine to all Florida residents 18 and up



Pfizer vaccine will be available to 16 and 17 year olds



Getting a Covid Vaccine in Central Florida

Doctors say when it comes to overcoming COVID-19, getting as many people vaccinated in as short a time frame as possible will be key as the nation pushes toward herd immunity.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, has said he believes it could be reached when 70 to 85 percent of people are immune. But getting to that point could be a challenge.

Right now, one-fourth of the US population is not FDA-approved to get vaccinated - kids.

Dr. Brittany Busse, WorkCare Associate Medical Director, said that even with a speedy vaccine rollout, COVID-19 itself may hang around for a while in some form or another.

“But we’ll still have to be watching the variants. I think the current projection is saying that we can’t really keep up with vaccination at the rate that we’re going and the rate that the virus is mutating. So at some point, there may be boosters required and that may have an impact on the efficacy of herd immunity,” Dr. Busse said.

Doctors are warning that herd immunity cannot happen until global immunity is possible.

To help stop the spread, two things are incredibly important according to doctors - getting vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible and continuing to wear masks.​