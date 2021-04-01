ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge in Orlando is expected to decide Friday whether to release a man accused of serious crimes in the January attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors want to jail Grady Douglas Owens until his trial on three felonies and one misdemeanor stemming from the January 6 siege in Washington, D.C.

Owens, a young man with long black hair, appeared briefly before U.S. Magistrate Judge Daniel Irick at the George C. Young Federal Courthouse Annex on Thursday.

A prosecutor declined to release the age and hometown of the defendant. That information, along with details of his alleged activities, were not made public in records or during Thursday’s 8-minute hearing.

Owens's criminal complaint, filed in the District of Columbia, remained sealed Thursday, the day of his arrest.

Irick granted a request from his federal public defender to hold a detention hearing for Owens at 10 a.m. Friday.

Irick released Owens into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service, which uses county jails to temporarily house federal defendants. The jail for Owens was not specified.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen L. Gable told Irick federal prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention for Owens because of his alleged “crime of violence.”

Gable said the defendant’s most serious charge — assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees with a deadly or dangerous weapon — carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

The other two felonies are punishable by five and 10 years in prison.

The misdemeanor charge of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds carries a maximum punishment of one year behind bars.

Owens said little Thursday beyond answering the judge’s questions. Irick asked whether he had a private attorney.

“I think my parents are getting me one,” Owens responded.

His parents were not in the courtroom. Neither was a private attorney. So Irick appointed a public defender for Owens, saying a private attorney can step in later.

Owens wore a black T-shirt with a Vans logo, brown shorts, and loosely tied sneakers.

He joins a growing number of suspects linked to Central Florida in the January 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol.

In all, more than 300 people, many supporters of former President Donald Trump, from across the country have been charged in the attack.

Invaders falsely alleged Trump, a Republican, lost the November 3 general election and attempted to block Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College victory in the U.S. Capitol.

Suspects from Central Florida include alleged members of a white supremacist group called the Proud Boys, self-described “Western chauvinists.”

On Tuesday, Arthur Jackman, 30, of Orange County wore a Proud Boys T-shirt when he appeared before Irick for the first time on a criminal complaint filed by D.C. federal prosecutors. He was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond and a promise to follow a laundry list of conditions of release.

Agents said Jackman was spotted with Joseph Randall Biggs of Ormond Beach, another accused member of the Proud Boys, before and during the Capitol attack.

Other accused attackers from Central Florida are suspected members of the far-right, paramilitary-style organization called the Oath Keepers.

Kelly Meggs of Dunnellon in Marion County is an accused Florida leader of the Oath Keepers. He and wife Connie were charged in February with plotting with other suspected Oath Keepers to infiltrate the U.S. Capitol.

Federal prosecutors allege Oath Keepers shouldered their way into the building and used two-way communication devices while inside.