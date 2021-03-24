ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A newly opened COVID vaccination site at the South Trail Branch Library is helping to get shots to some of the area’s most vulnerable.

The state-supported site, which is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until its vaccine supply is gone, has reached its 200-shot capacity for three days in a row.

What You Need To Know The South Trail Branch Library site is open to people 50 years old and up



Up to 200 COVID-19 vaccinations can be administered at the location daily



The walk-up site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.



The area is one of Orange County's most vulnerable to COVID repercussions, the CDC says

Vegin Dominique, who received the Pfizer vaccine, said she likes the convenience.

“I live around here, like five minutes away,” Dominique said.

She enjoyed not having to drive to sites that are farther away like the Orange County Convention Center or the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s location at the West Valencia College campus.

Michael Bush appreciated that the site is open to walk-ups.

“I couldn't get an appointment on any of the online systems,” Bush said.

People who are 50 and older are eligible for vaccinations at the South Trail site. The location falls is in an area the Centers for Disease Control considers high on the social vulnerability scale, which is a community that could see potential negative effects caused by external stress on human health. Social vulnerability is based a number of factors, including economic data and vehicle access.

Bush and Dominque are glad they were able to get vaccinated.

“Because I wanted to be protected,” Dominique said.

She hopes more people can get vaccinated at sites like the library.

“It will be great because more people will be covered, and one day be free of the COVID,” she said.