Isabel Barrios is proud to show off her COVID-19 vaccination card. She waited a long time for it.

“Don’t be scared to get the shot,” Barrios said in Spanish.

Her husband, Alfredo Ledezma, says he knows some Hispanics are hesitant about getting the vaccine, but he wants to encourage minority communities to get vaccinated.

“We can’t be the carriers of COVID. One can be asymptomatic. We have to follow through,” Ledezma said.

They got their shots here at the Valencia West Campus, a site run at the federal level meant to increase vaccine access. The site is only scheduled to operate for eight weeks.

So, beginning Wednesday, March 24th, it will offer only second dose shots for the remaining three weeks.

“To reach underserved populations within the state of Florida, so, they set up four sites across the state, including this one here at Valencia College. It is a temporary location,” Andrea Schuch, a spokesperson for the Valencia College vaccination site, told Spectrum News 13.

There is a possibility that this location will remain open past April 28, but officials say that depends on vaccine allocations and resource availability.

Barrios, who was a nurse in Venezuela, said being able to get vaccinated is a blessing.

“People need to be conscious. They should get vaccinated. The vaccine doesn’t harm you. It will protect you,” she added.

The FEMA supported site plans to offer the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Floridians during its last two weeks: April 14 – 28.