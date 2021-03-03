ORLANDO, Fla. — Four large-scale federally-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites opened in Florida Wednesday morning, including one in Orlando.

What You Need To Know It will be open every day at Valencia College West Campus



Up to 2,000 vaccine doses administered there daily



Site follows state eligibility guidelines for vaccines

The vaccination site is open every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Valencia College West Campus. Federal staff from FEMA and the Department of Defense will be supporting state and local agencies in administering the vaccine.

Up to 2,000 vaccine doses will be administered at the vaccination site daily, according to a FEMA spokesperson. The site is also supplying 1,000 vaccines daily to two satellite sites in Orange County.

Even though the federal government is assisting, eligibility for the vaccine still falls under the state’s priority groups.

As of Wednesday, law enforcement officers, firefighters and K through 12 employees who are all ages 50 and up are also eligible for the vaccine.

Those extremely vulnerable to the virus under age 65 cannot get vaccinated at the FEMA-supported sites because those sites do not have the designated staff to administer the vaccines to that population, according to Samantha Bequer, press secretary for the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Per the governor’s executive order, only physicians, advanced practice registered nurses and pharmacists may vaccinate those individuals, and the state primarily contracts with registered nurses and certified nursing assistants at state-supported sites, Bequer explained in an email.

“State-supported sites may be able to support vaccinations for extremely vulnerable individuals at a later time,” she said. “The state is reviewing all current operations at state-supported vaccination sites and will provide any updates as they happen.”